Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings v Fleetwood: Only one or two sparks

Joe Wildsmith

Will be disappointed to concede two on his debut but decent finishes. Otherwise a vocal presence. 6

Reece Hall

Wayward pass led to hosts' first but Hall was able to settle at right-back on his debut. Better after break. 5

Caleb Taylor

Proud night as skipper and looked assured. Measured in most he did. 6

Paddy McNair

Another debutant. One or two examples of his quality on the ball and organised as expected. 6