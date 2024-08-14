Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings v Fleetwood: Only one or two sparks
Albion correspondent Lewis Cox rates the performances of Carlos Corberan's players on a forgettable night as a makeshift Baggies side were dumped out of the EFL Cup by League Two Fleetwood.
Joe Wildsmith
Will be disappointed to concede two on his debut but decent finishes. Otherwise a vocal presence. 6
Reece Hall
Wayward pass led to hosts' first but Hall was able to settle at right-back on his debut. Better after break. 5
Caleb Taylor
Proud night as skipper and looked assured. Measured in most he did. 6
Paddy McNair
Another debutant. One or two examples of his quality on the ball and organised as expected. 6