Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings v Fleetwood: Only one or two sparks

Albion correspondent Lewis Cox rates the performances of Carlos Corberan's players on a forgettable night as a makeshift Baggies side were dumped out of the EFL Cup by League Two Fleetwood.

By Lewis Cox
Albion starlet Harry Whitwell, 18, caught the eye on an otherwise poor night as his side bowed out the EFL Cup at Fleetwood (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Joe Wildsmith

Will be disappointed to concede two on his debut but decent finishes. Otherwise a vocal presence. 6

Reece Hall

Wayward pass led to hosts' first but Hall was able to settle at right-back on his debut. Better after break. 5

Caleb Taylor

Proud night as skipper and looked assured. Measured in most he did. 6

Paddy McNair

Another debutant. One or two examples of his quality on the ball and organised as expected. 6

