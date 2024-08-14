Carlos Corberan reveals renewed determination to deliver West Brom success
Boss Carlos Corberan is determined to lead Albion to the Championship play-offs again after last season’s heartache.
The Baggies fell at the final hurdle before a Wembley final against Southampton, who went on to reach the Premier League.
A challenging summer rebuild while attempting to be compliant with FFP rules has proven difficult, but Corberan remains ambitious.
“When you achieve a play-off place you immediately feel you want to go to the same situation again and you have the desire to come in to find another story,” Corberan said. “You play a play-off, you say ‘OK, we need to come back again and we need to achieve what we couldn’t achieve’.