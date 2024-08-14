Carlos Corberan reveals renewed determination to deliver West Brom success

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Baggies fell at the final hurdle before a Wembley final against Southampton, who went on to reach the Premier League.

A challenging summer rebuild while attempting to be compliant with FFP rules has proven difficult, but Corberan remains ambitious.

“When you achieve a play-off place you immediately feel you want to go to the same situation again and you have the desire to come in to find another story,” Corberan said. “You play a play-off, you say ‘OK, we need to come back again and we need to achieve what we couldn’t achieve’.