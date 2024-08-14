Carlos Corberan issues apology to West Brom fans after EFL Cup exit
Carlos Corberan issued an apology to the West Brom fans after his side exited the EFL Cup at the first round stage.
By Jonny Drury
Published
The Spaniard made eleven changes to the side that beat QPR on the opening day - with a mixture of new signings and young players.
They went ahead at Fleetwood through Mo Faal, before two first half goals turned the tie around.
A number of young players impressed for Albion - but Corberan apologised to the fans.