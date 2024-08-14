Baggies Broadcast S8 E2: Super start - but work still to be done
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox return for a new episode of the Baggies Broadcast!
By Jonny Drury
Albion kicked off the campaign in perfect fashion at QPR and the boys reflect on the win in West London, and the range of positives to come from it.
They discuss Maja's hat-trick and Heggem's impact, before turning to the EFL Cup defeat against Fleetwood.
They also look at wild Carlos Corberan rumours, the work that still needs to be done in the window and answer all your questions.