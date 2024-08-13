Fleetwood vs West Brom - Match preview

After their stunning opener to their Championship campaign, the Baggies head north to take on the Cod Army tonight, with Corberan looking to juggle his slender squad.

He said: “I have to first protect the squad after the level of effort, it is going to be a challenge to play again on Tuesday with the same players.

“At the same time we receive players last week that we didn’t work with and they need minutes to keep growing with everything.

“(McNair), if he trains well, he can probably play around 45 minutes in the next game, same with Frabotta.

“Wallace is a different situation, Diangana is a different situation, that is more or less what we expect.”