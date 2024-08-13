Carlos Corberan makes West Brom transfer prediction after "three or four" claim
Carlos Corberan confirmed Albion's ambition to make three or four new signings before this month's transfer deadline – but added new blood before Saturday's visit of Leeds is unlikely.
The Baggies crashed out of the EFL Cup at the first hurdle as a makeshift group of young players and new faces were undone 2-1 by League Two hosts Fleetwood.
Corberan handed seven debuts from the start and bench as summer recruits like Paddy McNair, Gianluca Frabotta, Lewis Dobbin and Devante Cole played the most part of the tie at Highbury Stadium.