West Brom debrief: Gems still be found in difficult financial circumstances

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

After weeks of concern and worry, as players were sold with the hierarchy trying to balance the books, fans were quite rightly unsure how the season curtain raiser could go.

It went brilliantly, and threw up a plethora of positive talking points as the Championship campaign kicked into action.

Jonny Drury talks a look at a few of them:

These gems can be found

For some time now Albion have been craving unknown signings, foreign gems plucked out of nowhere to add to the list that includes, Koren, Yacob and the likes.

In Torbjorn Heggem, they may have just found one.

The Norwegian defender, who played at left back rather than his preferred central role, was faultless all afternoon in London.

He won tackles, kept possession, got forward and set up a goal. What more could you want?

His display and the impact was a throwback to what Albion were good at in the past, in terms of identifying unknown talents.