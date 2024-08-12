West Brom boss Carlos Corberan reveals 'extra work' behind Josh Maja's hat-trick

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Albion forward had started just one game in his first season at Albion, after suffering two serious ankle injuries that led to surgeries.

He returned with a bang to lead the line against QPR on Saturday, pulling his side level before going on to back a second half double and secure the match ball.

And his manager has credited his opening day treble with the hard yards he put in while other were on holiday.

He said: “We were happy with the fact that he was playing, because we know last year was complicated for him.