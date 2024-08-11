Express & Star
Why a resurgent Karlan Grant could feel like 'new signing' for West Brom

When a player makes a return from an injury - the old cliche of, 'like a new signing' is usually rolled out.

By Jonny Drury
It is also well used when a player, seemingly out in the cold and out of the picture, comes back in for another opportunity.

And you could argue that is the case with Karlan Grant, a player who no one thought would have been in the starting line-up for the opening day.

During Carlos Corberan's time in charge at Albion, Grant has been pretty surplus to requirements.

After starts in early days of Corberan, he was a substitute towards the end of the season, playing a bit part role.

Then last summer, when the Spaniard wanted his own signings, Grant was deemed as one player who could make way.

A loan spell at Cardiff City would follow, with the forward not really setting the world alight in the Welsh capital.

