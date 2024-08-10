QPR 1 West Brom 3 - Jonny Drury gives his take on opening day victory
Jonny Drury gives his take as Albion picked up an opening day victory over QPR.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Josh Maja cancelled out a QPR opener - before Josh Maja levelled things up.
Maja added a further two goals in the second period to take the match ball and give Albion a perfect opener.
Jonny looks at Maja and what he brings, the new boy and the returning winger handed another chance.