Carlos Corberan gives West Brom transfer update after opening victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

So far Albion have brought in a number of players after a raft of departures at different stages of the summer.

After a number of senior players were out of contract, Conor Townsend, Okay Yokuslu and Brandon Thomas-Asante were sold in the space of a week.

In total, Albion have brought in seven players since the transfer window opened in June.