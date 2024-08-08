Alex Mowatt delivers West Brom an ambitious challenge ahead of new season

The Baggies were consistent for much of last season in the Championship but suffered agonising heartache at the penultimate hurdle against Southampton.

Having drawn 0-0 at home to the Saints in the first leg of their play-off semi-final, Carlos Corberan’s side were beaten 3-1 at St Mary’s Stadium in the return fixture, and to rub salt into the wound it was the Saints who won promotion to the topflight.

But Mowatt and his team-mates have enjoyed a solid pre-season ahead of the new campaign and are understandably looking to see if they can take the next step, earning a Premier League return for the first time since 2020.

“It was disappointing (how the season finished), especially after how well we played in the first leg,” Mowatt told SportsBoom.com.

”But we didn’t play as well in the second leg as well as we could – and that cost us.”

The midfielder, who penned a new deal this summer, added: “However, it’s a new season and we want to go again. Hopefully, we can go one better this year.

“Everyone wants to achieve that dream (of playing in the Premier League).

“But you’ve just got to take it game-by-game and see where you are come Christmas – then it’s a case of building from there.”

The former Barnsley midfielder enjoyed a memorable promotion to the Championship with the Tykes in the 2018-19 season.

And the 29-year-old, who has also played for Leeds United and Oxford United, believes those “special” memories are what help inspire him to achieve more success in his career.

“Those moments live in your memory,” Mowatt said.

“That was a great year for me, I remember it so well after – and all the parties after as well. I wouldn’t mind doing that again!”

The Baggies spent an intensive week training at England’s St. George’s Park training base in preparation for the new season.

Mowatt, now in his fourth season at The Hawthorns, is confident the squad is strong enough to challenge for promotion for successive seasons.

They will have to do that without last season’s leading scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante, with the frontman having left for Coventry City this summer. Okay Yokuslu and Conor Townsend, other regulars last term, were also sold.

Devante Cole has been signed as a forward option and Corberan eyes more attacking options too to add to a string of new signings which have freshened up their squad ahead of what promises to be another testing quest to get back in the top flight.

“We’ve had a good pre-season so far, we’ve had quite a few games, so it’s been good,” said Mowatt.

“The pre-season trips are important, especially for the new lads. But all of the new lads have settled in really well, it’s been good so far.

“We like it as players playing Saturday and then Tuesday, it’s such a competitive league.

“You know, going into the league you never know what’s going to happen.

“You never know who’s going to finish top, just look at how well Ipswich did last season. Anything can happen. There’s lots of games this season, but that’s why it’s so fun.”