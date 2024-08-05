West Brom discrimination investigation concludes with no case to answer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A leading UK law firm was instructed to carry out an investigation following allegations made earlier this year.

Back in May, Albion released a statement confirming an employee had been suspended while the investigation took place.

The investigation has now concluded, and in a statement the club have confirmed that it has found there is no case to answer and the employee will return to work with 'the full support of the club'.

Albion also thanked witnesses who gave evidence as part of the investigation.

The statement read: "The independent investigation commissioned by West Bromwich Albion Football Club into allegations of discriminatory behaviour has found there is no case to answer.

"A leading UK law firm carried out a thorough investigation over the past two months.

"It found that there was no case to answer in any of the allegations made, there were no incidents of racism or discriminatory behaviour and no breaches of the club’s Equality Policy or any other policies.

"The employee, who was suspended throughout the investigation, will now return to work with the full support of the club.

"The club thanks the great many witnesses who gave evidence for enabling such a detailed review to be undertaken.

"Albion will continue to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to any discriminatory behaviour and is committed to upholding the principles of equality, diversity and inclusion.

"The club will make no further comment."