Millwall boss Neil Harris addresses Jayson Molumby links amid West Brom midfielder reports

The 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international endured a frustrating second half of the season - after picking up an injury at the turn of the year.

He has returned to action in pre-season and was in the spotlight following an incident in a recent friendly with Real Mallorca. He has since been charged with violent conduct.

In recent days, Molumby has been linked with a possible move away from Albion, with Harris reportedly interested in signing the midfielder for a second time.

During a previous spell as Millwall boss, he signed the midfielder on loan from his previous club Brighton.

Asked about the reports, Harris told the South London Press: "We’ve been linked with a lot of players in the last 10-14 days and rightly so because we’re looking to add to the group.

“Hopefully before Saturday but certainly in the next three weeks.

“Jayson is obviously a player I know well because I signed him originally from Brighton and I’ve really enjoyed staying in contact with him and watching him mature.”