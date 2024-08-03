West Brom fans to get first glimpse of new additions in final friendly

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Baggies supporters have had to endure an extended wait to get a look at Carlos Corberan’s new-look Albion side, with all of the pre-season fixtures so far being played behind closed doors. They have been beaten in by Bolton, Blackpool and Real Mallorca, with a victory coming against Peterborough United.

Now Corberan’s charges will take on back-to-back friendlies, with preparations continuing to ramp up ahead of the season opener against Queens Park Rangers on August 10.

The Baggies sent a team to take on League One Cambridge United last night, but today’s clash with Birmingham City at St Andrew’s will see Corberan name a strong side in their final outing before the start of the season.

New signings Ousmane Diakite and Torbjorn Heggem, who have both appeared in the behind closed doors games, are set to appear in front of the Baggies faithful for the first time since they arrived at the club. It could also be a first outing in Baggies colours for Paddy McNair, following his arrival on a loan deal until January from San Diego.

Brought in as a versatile defender and central defender, McNair wasn’t in the side for the recent pre-season clash with Mallorca, and has been building up his fitness since his arrival at the club.

And the latest new signing, Devante Cole is also in line to potentially make his Baggies bow, after completing his move to Albion earlier this week, following his departure from Barnsley earlier this summer.

It is also expected that a number of Albion’s young guns will appear across the two weekend fixtures, with the likes of Harry Whitwell and Ollie Bostock featuring heavily so far in pre-season.