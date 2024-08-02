West Brom's Jayson Molumby hit with FA charge for Mallorca incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 24-year-old was involved in an altercation in the 39th minute of the match during which he appeared to punch Mallorca's Samu Costa in the face, resulting in a melee involving players from both sides.

Moments earlier Molumby had been fouled by the Portuguese midfielder after which the pair squared up to each other, before Albion's Republic of Ireland international swung at his opponent's face.

No action was taken by the match referee though boss Carlos Corberan substituted the player at half-time. Molumby has been given until August 9 to respond to the charge.

West Brom lost the game, which was played behind closed doors at their training ground, to a goal in the second half by Mallorca's David Lopez.

The midfielder has until August 9 to respond to the charge - the day before Albion kick off their season at QPR.

The incident came after Molumby had returned to Albion training - having picked up an injury in January that had kept him out of action for the remainder of last season.