Former West Brom winger has 'a lot to offer' after sealing Championship return

Phillips' eight year spell at West Brom came to an end in the summer - when he was one of a number of players released by the club.

In total, the winger, who arrived from QPR back in 2016, played 255 games for Albion and netted 31 goals in all competitions.

Earlier this summer he was linked with a return to Wycombe Wanderers - after starting his career at Adams Park as a youngster.

However Phillips has now penned a deal with Oxford, following their promotion to the Championship.

And the ex-Albion man insists he still has a lot to offer at the age of 33 - and wants to continue what he was doing at The Hawthorns, with his new club.

He said: "One thing is for certain, I am not on the decline just yet.

"I feel like I have a lot to offer, I feel fit and I am looking forward to building on the success the club had last year.

"I have always given 100 per cent and worked hard for the shirt, and this feels like a great fit for me.

"I want to bring in my experiences.

"I spent a lot of time with the younger lads at my previous club and helping them deal with everything.

"I might be 33 but I'll be spending plenty of time doing extra training and working on my game, and if the younger lads can learn from that I am all for it, I love to help in any way I can."