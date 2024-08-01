Conor Townsend reveals real pride following West Brom exit

The left-back has been part of a trio of departures from The Hawthorns as Albion manage the contract situations of those who entered the final year of their terms.

Townsend, 31, admitted surpassing the 200 appearance mark last term was a source of deep joy. East Riding-born Townsend also became a father of two during his time in the Black Country and was a popular member of the Baggies squad following his move from League One Scunthorpe in 2018.

He won promotion to the Premier League with Albion in 2020 and made 25 top-flight appearances in 2020/21. Having made a £750,000 move to newly-promoted Ipswich on Wednesday – a similar fee he joined Albion for six years ago – Townsend admitted the prospect of another crack at Premier League football was too tough to turn down.

"Thank you to every @WBA," Townsend wrote. "This club has been a huge part of my life, promotion to the Premier League and making my Premier League debut was something I'd only dreamed about.

"My two daughters were born here and walking out with Sofia as captain is a memory I'll cherish forever.

"To achieve over 200 appearances is something I'm very proud of.

"Thank you to the fans, coaches and team-mates over the year, (I've) made friends for life. All the best, Con."

Townsend made 46 appearances last season and has been a regular under boss Carlos Corberan. He was one of the head coach's few vice-captains and took the armband in the absence of Jed Wallace on numerous occasions.

The left-back, a graduate of the Hull City academy, played 27 times as Slaven Bilic's men earned automatic promotion from the Championship.

He was a part of Albion's leadership group with Wallace, Kyle Bartley, Alex Palmer and Matt Phillips, who left at the end of last season.