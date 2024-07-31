West Brom confirm signing of striker Devante Cole

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 29-year-old forward, son of ex-England and Newcastle United striker Andrew, arrives at The Hawthorns following his release from the League One side earlier this summer.

The Manchester City academy graduate netted 18 times for the Tykes last season - and has been linked with a move to a Championship outfit this summer.

He has now arrived at The Hawthorns just as striker Brandon Thomas-Asante is set to join Coventry City.

The forward has played the majority of his career in League One - but is delighted to achieve his goal of returning to the Championship.

He said: “I’m really excited to be back in the Championship. It was one of my goals to get back to this division as quickly as possible.

“I’m coming here to Albion off the back of a good season at Barnsley. I’ll bring a lot of hard work to the team and I hope to be a real threat.

“I’ve got to take my chance when I get it, but when I get my chance, I’m confident I can score goals.”

Cole began his career at Man City, before loan spells with Barnsley and MK Dons.

He then went on to spend time with Bradford, Fleetwood, Wigan and Motherwell, eventually signing for the Scottish club after a successful loan stint.

After netting 12 times north of the border, he was brought back to Barnsley, where the forward has netted 36 times in 129 games, before departing this summer after the Tykes were beaten in the play-offs.

Baggies head coach Carlos Corberan added: “I would like to welcome Devante to the club. Devante is an energetic, hardworking striker who also has pace.

“He arrives after scoring goals in League One last season and will provide further attacking competition to the squad.”