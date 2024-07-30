Okay Yokuslu update as West Brom midfielder edges closer to exit
Okay Yokuslu’s move away from Albion to rejoin Trabzonspor is set to be confirmed.
Is it believed the Baggies and the Turkish top flight outfit made a breakthrough in negotiations and the midfielder is set to call time on two seasons as a permanent Albion player.
Yokuslu, 30, is thought to have favoured the move to his homeland and it is understood he has struck a three-year deal with the club he represented earlier in his career.
Yokuslu made a brief return to Albion’s training base towards the end of last week but he is now headed back to his homeland after departing the Black Country.