Hull City interest in West Brom striker as Baggies brace for bid

The Baggies’ frontman, who has been the club’s top goalscorer across his two seasons in the Black Country, has been subject of speculation for a move away from The Hawthorns this summer as he enters the final year of his deal at the club.

The 25-year-old is of interest to Hull, Albion’s Championship rivals, but it is understood an official bid is yet to be lodged.

Reports suggested the Tigers had made a formal offer of £2.5million for the former Salford City striker, who moved to The Hawthorns two years ago for just £300,000.

But Albion are yet to receive an offer, despite what is believed to be several suitors looking at the prospect of a move for Thomas-Asante. Southampton, newly-promoted to the Premier League, have also been credited with interest this summer.

The Milton Keynes-born striker netted 12 goals in 43 Albion appearances last term, building on the nine in 35 games he struck in his debut campaign in the second tier.

Thomas-Asante has scored twice in Albion's behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly schedule with efforts against Peterborough and Bolton.

Hull were battling the Baggies for a Championship play-off spot last term before falling off the pace and sacking boss Liam Rosenior.

They have since appointed German head coach Tim Walter.

Carlos Corberan’s squad is light in that particular area and it is thought the head coach is plotting to bolster his frontline regardless with links to highly-rated and sought-after Leicester striker Tom Cannon on loan over the weekend.

Other centre-forward options are Josh Maja, who spent his debut campaign injured, and Daryl Dike, who is still sidelined with an Achilles injury.