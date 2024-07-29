Ex-West Brom man reportedly set for Dan Ashworth link up at Manchester United

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ashworth, who recently took over as Manchester United's new sporting director, has reportedly lined up his former Albion colleague for a role on the revamped backroom staff at Old Trafford.

The pair worked together at Albion when Ashworth was technical director and Appleton was part of the academy coaching set up, before becoming part of the first team staff.

According to reports, the pair still have a close relationship from their days working at Albion, with Appleton now set to return to football as United's loan manager.

The move will be Appleton's first in football since being sacked by Charlton Athletic, and will see him return to the club where it all started for him back in the 1990s.

Appleton came through United's youth system, before going on to Preston in 1997.

He then signed for Albion where he made 33 appearances, before being forced to retired at 27 with a knee injury.

He remained at Albion in a coaching capacity, working his way up through the age groups before becoming assistant manager under Robert Di Matteo in 2009.

Appleton took temporary charge following Di Matteo's sacking, before going on to manage Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn and Oxford.

After a spell as assistant manager at Leicester, he returned to Albion in April 2019, to assist caretaker manager Jimmy Shan alongside former Baggies defender Steven Reid.

Appleton then went on to be appointed Albion's under 23 coach, before further spells in charge of Lincoln, Blackpool and Charlton.