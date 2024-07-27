David Lopez's close range finish was the difference between the two sides in the behind closed doors clash.

Jed Wallace went close for Albion with an effort after 15 minutes, with his close range re-bound from a free kick blocked by a defender.

Alex Palmer was then called into action just after the half hour to keep out an effort from the Spanish side.

Albion threatened again through Wallace, who has missed other pre-season games, with Ousmane Diakite and Brandon Thomas-Asante both going close.

The game then came to a halt in the 40th minute when Albion's Jayson Molumby and Samu Costa came to blows.

Costa fouled Molumby and after a brief exchange, Molumby could be seen grabbing his counterpart with players rushing in to split it up.

The midfielder was taken off at the break - with Mallorca going ahead in the 65th minute.

Palmer tipped a free kick into the post - with Lopez coming in to finish off the re-bound.

Albion pushed for a late equaliser with youngsters Fenton Heard, Tom Fellows and Ollie Bostock threatening but they were unable to find a goal.

Albion: Palmer, Furlong, Bartley (Ajayi 45), Heggem (Taylor 45), Townsend (Heggem 70), Mowatt (Heard 70), Molumby (Diakité 45), Wallace (Bostock 70), Swift (Thomas-Asante 45), Grant (Fellows 45), Maja (Swift 70).

Subs not used: Cann, Hall, Whitwell.