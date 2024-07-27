Spark in West Brom and Real Mallorca friendly as Jayson Molumby and Samu Costa exchange blows

The duo could be seen raising hands and exchanging blows in the 40th minute of the friendly at the club's training base in Walsall, with the scoreline goalless.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Molumby, who spent the second half of last season out with a foot injury, was felled in the Mallorca half and reacted as opposite number Costa squared up to him.

Molumby, 24, and 23-year-old Portuguese Costa went head-to-head before the visiting midfielder seemed to raise an arm, before Albion's midfielder reacted with a blow of his own.

Players from both sides rushed in in an attempt to separate the duo, who dropped to the floor, and the referee then brought the half to an early conclusion, five minutes before the interval.

The second half began without Molumby, who was withdrawn by boss Carlos Corberan. Costa also came off. Mallorca took the lead on the 65th minute, as a free-kick rebounded out and was tapped home from the six-yard box.

The friendly is being streamed live online by a Spanish broadcast outlet.