West Brom early transfer moves a sign of new owner 'progress'

That is according to former fan favourite Andy Johnson, who has praised the Albion owner for the impact he has made during his first summer at the club.

Patel purchased a majority stake in the club from Guochuan Lai earlier this year - and has set about putting his stamp on things at The Hawthorns.

He had already repaid a £5m loan taken out by the previous owner, before announcing a £1m investment in the club's training ground.

And Albion fans have been buoyed by the club's early moves in the transfer market, signing Ousmane Diakite from Red Bull Salzburg and Norwegian defender Torbjorn Heggem from Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna.