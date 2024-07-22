Who are West Brom's two 17-year-olds handed a pre-season chance by Carlos Corberan?

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

So far Albion had been beaten by Bolton Wanderers and picked up a win over Peterborough United in their two friendlies during their pre-season training camp at St George's Park.

There are a few takeaways we can gather with the likes of Ousmane Diakite, Torbjorn Heggem and Joe Wildsmith all been given their first outings.

The games have also seen the likes of Mo Faal and Caleb Taylor, players who returned from loan spells at the end of last season, being given a chance to impress.

Youngsters who have spent time around the squad last season have also been thrown in, such as Fenton Heard and Reece Hall.

But there are two up and coming young 17-year-olds who are lesser known, but have already played a big part in the opening pre-season games.