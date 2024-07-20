West Brom on course to break records
Albion supporters are snapping up season tickets at record rates with the club on course for their highest-ever sales in the second tier.
By Matt Maher
The Baggies are understood to have sold around 2,000 more tickets than at the same stage last summer with fans eager to back Carlos Corberan and the club’s new ownership.
Albion are thought to have had around 18,000 season ticket holders last season, the largest number since 2009.
But they are currently poised to smash through that figure, despite the club facing up to a fourth consecutive campaign in the Championship.