Brandon Thomas-Asante may finally be able to share West Brom's goalscoring responsibility

And for Brandon Thomas-Asante, he has had carry that burden from the moment he walked in through the doors at The Hawthorns back in August 2022.

The striker is heading into his third full season in Albion colours - having arrived at the club three summers ago from Salford City for £300,000, following a blistering start to the season with the League Two club.

In his two seasons with Albion he has made 72 appearances, 51 coming from the start and has scored 21 goals.

On the face of it, those statistics are decent numbers for a striker who had only ever played a handful of games in League One at the start of his career, before heading into non-league and then onto League Two.

Yet Thomas-Asante has had to face criticism during the last two seasons, with some fans pointing to the fact he should have scored more goals.

That point is true, the striker probably could have added to his Albion goal tally in that time - and Thomas-Asante addressed that point himself this week in an interview with the club website.