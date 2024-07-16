Okay Yokuslu suitors drop interest in West Brom midfielder

The Turkish club had been interested in taking the 30-year-old back to his homeland but their president Huseyin Yusel has said there is now “zero” chance of a deal happening.

Reports in Turkey claimed Trabzonspor remain keen on signing Yokuslu, while Albion’s Championship rivals Hull are also interested.

The Baggies are understood to be relaxed about the situation. Yokuslu, part of the Turkey squad which reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, has entered the final year of his contract and Albion would be prepared to sell if they receive a suitable offer.

The ex-Celta Vigo man has made 82 Championship appearances in the last two seasons.