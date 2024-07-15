Andy Johnson gives his take on speculation surrounding West Brom's Okay Yokuslu
Former midfielder Andy Johnson feels Okay Yokuslu's departure would be a "massive loss" for Albion but sees sense in a deal.
The 30-year-old Turk is the subject of interest to take him away from The Hawthorns this summer with clubs in his homeland interested, as well as Championship rivals Hull, according to reports.
Yokuslu has been a regular under Carlos Corberan since arriving on a permanent deal two years ago but, having entered his 30s in March, is now in the final year of his deal.
Johnson, the ex-Wales international and two-time promotion-winning Albion midfielder, believes Yokuslu's absence would be felt.