New signings feature as West Brom beat in Bolton pre-season opener

Corberan utilised his squad and used two separate line-ups in each half - with the signings featuring in the second period.

In the first half, youngsters Kevin Mfuamba and Ollie Bostock lined up in a strong Albion line-up, with also included Caleb Taylor.

And they were ahead after just 90 seconds as Darnell Furlong drove forward and found Brandon Thomas-Asante in the box, with the striker slotting home.

Bolton were level before the break through Kyle Dempsey, with Jason Molumby being introduced at half time for his first appearances since New Years Day.

Youngsters Fenton Heard, Reece Hall and Cole Deeming were also introduced at the break - alongside the new signings.

Both sides had chances to tin the game in the second half, with Karlan Grant and Josh Maja going close Molumby saw an effort cannon back off the crossbar.

But it was Bolton who found a late winner as Aaron Collins fired home past Ted Cann.