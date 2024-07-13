Express & Star
New contract is a huge boost for West Brom star

Albion’s Alex Mowatt still has his best years ahead of him according to former Baggies midfielder Andy Johnson.

By Ollie Westbury
Alex Mowatt (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 29-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign back at The Hawthorns after spending the previous season out on loan with Middlesbrough.

Mowatt played a pivotal role in Carlos Corberan’s side – becoming a mainstay in midfield alongside Okay Yokuslu as Albion reached the play-offs.

After being offered a new deal at the end of the season, it was confirmed earlier this month that the former Barnsley man had penned a new two-year contract.

And speaking on the upcoming episode of the Express & Star’s Baggies Broadcast podcast, former midfielder Johnson praised Albion for keeping Mowatt at the club – and believes his best years are still to come.

