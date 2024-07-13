New contract is a huge boost for West Brom star

The 29-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign back at The Hawthorns after spending the previous season out on loan with Middlesbrough.

Mowatt played a pivotal role in Carlos Corberan’s side – becoming a mainstay in midfield alongside Okay Yokuslu as Albion reached the play-offs.

After being offered a new deal at the end of the season, it was confirmed earlier this month that the former Barnsley man had penned a new two-year contract.

And speaking on the upcoming episode of the Express & Star’s Baggies Broadcast podcast, former midfielder Johnson praised Albion for keeping Mowatt at the club – and believes his best years are still to come.