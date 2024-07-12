Can Karlan Grant force his way back into Carlos Corberan's West Brom plans?
Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury discuss Karlan Grant and what the upcoming season holds for the returning striker.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Grant spent last season out on loan at Cardiff City - before returning to Albion for pre-season training.
He is set to feature in the upcoming behind closed doors friendlies and Lewis and Jonny look at whether he can force his way back into Carlos Corberan's plans?