Four West Brom teens pen first professional deals

Nelson, an all-action full-back, and Humphries, a powerful left-sided defender, have penned two-year deals after a couple of impressive scholarship years at the club.

They have been joined by two other local youngsters, winger Archie Kirton and forward Adriel Walker, in signing one-year deals.

Kirton, from Stourbridge, and Smethwick-born Walker have an option to extend their contract by a further 12 months in the club's favour.

Diminutive full-back Nelson, 18, played 20 times in a breakthrough campaign with Richard Beale's under-21s last term, as well as a further 13 outings for Albion's under-18s, managed by Leigh Downing.

Nelson, from Kings Heath in south Birmingham, joined the club as an under-13 and was fast-tracked through the under-18s.

As reported earlier today, Nelson follows fellow defender Humphries in agreeing his first professional deal.

The Express & Star revealed last week that Humphries, 18, from Bishops Cleeve in Gloucestershire had committed himself to the club he joined aged nine.

Humphries is capable of playing on the left side of defence or in the centre. He broke into Beale's side last term and made 12 under-21 appearances.

Winger Kirton scored four times in 21 outings for the under-18s last term. He joined his boyhood club's academy aged six and has also been a season ticket holder while a youngster.

Walker, a left-footed attacker, scored eight times in 23 outings for Downing's under-18s in 2023/24. He is capable of playing across the frontline and has been with Albion since aged 10.