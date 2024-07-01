West Brom international duo return to pre-season after brief dispensation
Albion duo Semi Ajayi and Grady Diangana checked into pre-season training on Monday having been given extra time off this summer due to international exploits.
The pair represented Nigeria and DR Congo respectively in early June and as a result were offered dispensation for a later return.
All of Carlos Corberan's squad, bar the pair and Turkey international Okay Yokuslu who is still involved in the European Championship, returned across last Thursday and Friday for initial testing ahead of pre-season.
Pre-season proper under Corberan's coaching staff begins on Monday.