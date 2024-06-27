Zac Ashworth departs West Brom as League One boys swoop for permanent move

The move brings to an 11 years at The Hawthorns for the left-back, who spent last season out on loan at the Seasiders' third tier rivals Bolton.

Ashworth had one year remaining on his Baggies contract and Blackpool have acquired his services on an undisclosed fee.

The full-back made his senior debut against Brighton in the FA Cup in January 2022 and played six first-team games in all, including two league appearances from the bench.

There was an option for Bolton to make last season's loan permanent, but he has instead moved to fellow League One side Blackpool.

Ashworth has penned a three-year deal for Blackpool with an extra option in the club's favour.

“I’m over the moon to be here and really excited for what’s to come," Ashworth said.

“Blackpool is a massive Club and this is a great opportunity for a fresh start. The gaffer was a big factor in the move. After speaking to him and discussing what he thinks I can offer, he made me really want to play for him and for the team.

“I’ve had such a warm welcome from everyone and can’t wait to meet the lads in training this week and get going in Tangerine.”