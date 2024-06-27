West Brom back and building up for the new campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Baggies’ squad were split up for testing across yesterday and today, where fitness staff welcomed them back with routine testing as preparations for the new campaign ramp up. New boy Ousmane Diakite were among those to check in.

Work under head coach Carlos Corberan and his coaches kicks off for real on Monday, when running resumes as players are put through their paces.

Strength and conditioning and fitness coaches oversaw physical measuring and testing over the two days.

Turkey international Okay Yokuslu is still on international duty, having made his first appearance of Euro 2024 as a substitute to help his nation secure a dramatic late winner and qualification to the knockout stages.

The club are still waiting for clarification on the futures of out-of-contract trio Cedric Kipre, Alex Mowatt and Kyle Bartley.

A decision is expected imminently from the club as the contracts officially end on June 30.

Kipre’s departure after his player of the season campaign is anticipated, though there has been a confidence that midfielder Mowatt and centre-back Bartley will agree new deals on the table.

The Baggies are yet to confirm any summer business, though it is understood Norwegian defender Torbjorn Heggem, 25, is set to complete a permanent move from IF Brommapojkarna in Sweden.

Forward Karlan Grant, who spent the entirety of last season on loan at league rivals Cardiff City, is among those to check back in.

Grant, 26, still has two years on the six-year deal he penned at The Hawthorns upon arriving from Huddersfield for £15million. It is believed the most likely route for Grant this season will be another loan deal.

Albion’s long-term injury duo Daryl Dike and Jayson Molumby have been at the training ground sporadically throughout the summer as they continue different stages of their rehabilitation.

Luckless striker Dike has been injured with a second successive ruptured Achilles since February and is still relatively early into his rehab and not expected available until the end of the calendar year.

Republic of Ireland international midfielder Molumby, meanwhile, has not played since New Year’s Day owing to a foot injury but is working to join in pre-season with his team-mates in line with being fit for the new campaign.

Academy products familiar with Corberan’s first-team training will also check in ahead of next week. Midfielder Harry Whitwell and defender Caleb Taylor are both expected to play a big part in pre-season for Albion, along with striker Mo Faal, who did well out on loan last term.

Other academy youngsters will return though it remains to be seen how many who finished their scholarship last season have taken up first professional deals. It is understood highly-rated defender Evan Humphries, 18, has signed a contract.