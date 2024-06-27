Ousmane Diakite: West Brom's dynamic midfield 'bargain' tipped for big things

The 23-year-old arrives at Albion from Austrian top division side Hartberg - penning a two year deal at The Hawthorns.

In recent weeks, Albion have been linked with a number of players from the continent and now Diakite has become Carlos Corberan's first summer signing.

So, who is the midfielder and what can Albion expect from him?

Career

Diakite arrived at Red Bull Salzburg back in 2018, and was one of three players signed by the Austrian side from Mali, with the aim that they would go out on loan and over time be ready for first team action.

Then came those loan spells with Leifering and Altach, before the youngster suffered a serious knee injury that would keep him out for over a year.

He returned to his parent club before heading out on loan again, but his injury misfortune would strike for a second during a spell with St Gallen.

West Brom confirm Mali midfielder Ousmane Diakite as first summer signing

After two serious injuries, Salzburg decided to move the midfielder on in February 2023 and he signed for Hartberg.