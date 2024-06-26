West Brom in 'safe hands' with Shilen Patel - but fan concern over financial measures

Votes cast in an Express & Star fans’ poll revealed that Patel, whose takeover from Guochuan Lai was finalised in late February, has the backing of the wider fanbase.

The same was said for head coach Carlos Corberan, who has been the subject of speculation linking the Spaniard away this summer but is set to welcome his squad back for pre-season testing from tomorrow.

Ninety-nine per cent of voters said they were pleased that the Patel-led Bilkul Football WBA consortium – also featuring his father Dr Kiran Patel – had purchased the club as majority shareholder from Lai. A further figure of 85 per cent felt Albion are now in safe and stable hands with the ownership.

Despite the almost blanket support in favour of the Florida-based investor, Albion supporters know there are uncomfortable times ahead when it comes to tightening measures under existing financial fair play regulations.