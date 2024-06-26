Sky Sports make 'greater notice' promise to West Brom and all EFL fans

The Baggies’ Championship schedule was confirmed yesterday and, as part of a new rights deal, Carlos Corberan’s side are one of eight games kicking off at 12.30pm on the opening day. Albion are in West London to face QPR.

Sky and the EFL’s new five-year partnership, worth £935million, will see a greater share of cash given to clubs. Each Championship outfit will be televised at least 24 times.

Televised Championship fixtures are nothing new for Albion and their supporters, who are regularly chosen to host Sky’s cameras, with later calls to fixture changes proving an ire to many of those who plan their lives around following the Baggies home and away around the country.

But, as part of the new deal, the broadcast giant has promised greater notice will be made to supporters to plan their trips for the new term.

They vow that, within seven days of yesterday’s fixture release date, all TV allocations until the end of September will have been decided and published.

Then, by kick-off on August 10, all television selections until January’s FA Cup third round weekend will be confirmed.

The ‘landmark commitment’, as it has been described, provides around six months’ notice, a significant increase on the five weeks’ notice that had gone before it.

Albion have found themselves TV regulars since their return to the Championship in 2021, and when going for promotion in 2019/20.

Just four clubs were televised more often than the Baggies' 14 games (six home matches and eight away) last term. Ahead of that figure were Southampton (15), Leicester (18), Ipswich (20) and Leeds (24).