West Brom legend hopeful for future due to key asset

That is according to former Baggies fan favourite Andy Johnson, who has praised the impact of Albion’s new US chairman.

Patel purchased Guochuan Lai’s majority stake in Albion earlier this year and has already gone about putting his stamp on the club.

A recent £1million investment into the club’s training ground came on the back of Patel paying off a £5m loan Lai had taken out for one of his other companies.