West Brom youngster Harry Whitwell is hungry for more

There are thought to be high hopes that midfielder Whitwell, who does not turn 19 until November, can be the next academy graduate off the production line at The Hawthorns.

Oxford-born Whitwell is well regarded by both academy and senior staff at Albion and, having signed a first professional deal the day he turned 17, was further rewarded for progress with a first-team debut in the FA Cup against Aldershot in January, where he gave an eye-catching cameo.

Whitwell is a regular with Richard Beale's under-21s and splits training between there and Carlos Corberan's ranks and is expected to feature in pre-season. It remains to be seen whether the youngster will have more involved with Albion's squad this term, or if a loan is decided to be best for his development.