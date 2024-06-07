Reyes Cleary has a fresh opportunity to make a mark at West Brom

That is because it presents Cleary with a very real opportunity at Albion – and shows that he is in Carlos Corberan’s thoughts.

Now, we can’t yet say whether he will agree the offered terms, and I’m sure his team will be looking at the landscape to see what is out there.

But he has a potential opportunity at Albion now, especially on the back of such a cruel campaign with injuries.

Last season was a bitter blow for Cleary, a hammerblow, as he pretty much missed all of the season with another serious hamstring blow, off the back of the one in April 2023 that set him back and out of the last pre-season.

Cleary has great talent, that has never been in doubt, and people will have been able to see that from his performances and the volume of goals he has scored with the under-21s.