West Brom set for end of June return as pre-season plans ramp up

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Carlos Corberan’s first-team squad will return for initial testing on Thursday, June 27. The head coach and his staff are expected back earlier to launch plans for pre-season and beyond.

One friendly, a trip to Cambridge late in the off-season on Friday, August 2 one weekend before the Championship kick-off, with at least another friendly against domestic opposition expected.

Corberan, meanwhile, has been in contact with head of football operations Ian Pearce as well as other senior club figures as preparation continues as usual despite rumours of interest in the Spaniard.

Leicester are working to replace Enzo Maresca, but Albion have received no contact from the Foxes on Corberan, who currently remains on holiday.