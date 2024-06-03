Patience is the key for West Brom's number one

Palmer's debut full season as No.1 between the sticks for the club he joined early in his teens was a successful one as the shot-stopper landed the Championship's top individual award for keepers, shared with Leeds' Illan Meslier for 18 clean sheets.

The 27-year-old, from Kidderminster, had to bide his time before his first regular run of senior appearances with the Baggies came just before Carlos Corberan's appointment in October 2022. Palmer had previously been on the bench for Albion as far back as under Tony Pulis in 2015.

Having won his place in the side from David Button two years ago and then gone on to play every minute as Albion made the play-offs in 2023/24, Palmer recalled how key it was to remain calm earlier in his career when regular action was few and far between.