West Brom's top ten best loanees from the last 20 years

Johnston's short spell at Albion was the catalyst in propelling the Baggies into the play-offs.

In the past, the likes of Dwight Gayle, Matheus Pereira and Romelu Lukaku have made sizeable impacts at the Baggies after being loaned out by their parent clubs.

There have been a string of memorable loanees down the years at The Hawthorns - and Jonny Drury ranks the top ten Albion loan signings in the last 20 years.

1 - Dwight Gayle

Many will rank the order differently and have another player at the top of the list - but for me Gayle sits above others.

It wouldn't be an easy decision to rank him top - but his contribution of 24 goals in 41 games that season was the catalyst for Albion.

His partnership with Jay Rodriguez was electric - and it was just a shame the defensive line weren't as on top of their game as the forward one.

On the flip side - had Albion not had such a potent strike force and the goals of Gayle, they would have been nowhere near the play-offs.

2 - Matheus Pereira

Coming in narrowly behind in second is the little magician.

Initially signed on loan before his move was made permanent, Pereira lit up the division and for many is one of the best to ever grace the Championship.

In a side with no clear sharp front man, Pereira, along with others made the difference.

He sparkled and could make things happen even on an off day - and went on to shine in a drab Premier League campaign.

3 - Romelu Lukaku

At the time Lukaku was one of the biggest transfer coups Albion had been able to pull off.

Arriving from Chelsea he led the line for Albion all season - in what was a terrific campaign as they recorded their highest ever Premier League finish.