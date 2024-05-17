West Brom fans find bigger picture positives despite Southampton defeat
Jonny Drury caught up with some disappointed West Brom fans after their play-off semi-final defeat.
By Jonny Drury
Albion defended well and kept the scores level in the first half - before handing the home side the lead as Will Smallbone fired home after a slack Grady Diangana pass.
They had two key chances before being caught at the back as Adam Armstrong fired home a second.
It got worse when they were awarded a penalty and Armstrong stroked home to seal it.
Cedric Kipre headed in a late goal but it was a mere consolation as Albion's season comes to an end.