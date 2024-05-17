West Brom fans find bigger picture positives despite Southampton defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Albion defended well and kept the scores level in the first half - before handing the home side the lead as Will Smallbone fired home after a slack Grady Diangana pass.

They had two key chances before being caught at the back as Adam Armstrong fired home a second.

It got worse when they were awarded a penalty and Armstrong stroked home to seal it.

Cedric Kipre headed in a late goal but it was a mere consolation as Albion's season comes to an end.