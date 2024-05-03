West Brom v Preston: Who's out and who's a doubt

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Carlos Corberan revealed in his press conference on Thursday that Albion have needed to manage niggles for Brandon Thomas-Asante and Matt Phillips this week, but was hopeful they were just minor issues.

There was good news on Tom Fellows whose muscle problem, that meant he couldn't start against Sheffield Wednesday, has cleared up and the head coach also gave an update on Josh Maja - who made big steps in the final part of his comeback with 80 minutes for the under-21s on Monday night.

Here is the up-to-date picture of Albion's fitness.

Tom Fellows - hamstring

The academy graduate felt some pain in the muscle prior to a cameo against Leicester two Saturdays ago and the issue was enough for him not to be ready to start at Sheffield Wednesday.

He has trained in full this week, however, and is back in contention after Corberan confirmed the pain has cleared.

Brandon Thomas-Asante - hamstring

The head coach revealed this week that his top goalscorer is still feeling some discomfort from the hamstring injury that kept him out a couple of months ago.

Thomas-Asante was a substitute for the final half hour at Hillsborough and felt the problem so didn't train on Monday, but has been back in the ranks in the week and is expected to be OK.

Matt Phillips - unspecified

Corberan didn't offer up exactly what Phillips' concern was but the experienced winger has just returned from the best part of five months on the sidelines with his hamstring injury. He started for the first time last weekend.

The head coach said Phillips had been "managed" this week, so the likelihood is he will be available from the bench, but he is unlikely to start again.

Josh Maja - ankle

The striker's comeback trail has been a long and difficult one but he made big strides with 80 minutes, two goals and an assist for the under-21s on Monday night.

Maja was unused from the bench at Hillsborough but sounds like he is ready to be used in some capacity on Saturday. Corberan confirmed he won't be a starter, but he will be a possibility from the bench.

Jayson Molumby - foot

One of the Baggies' two long-term injury absentees. Molumby has not played since January 1 and required surgery on ligament damage in his foot. The target is a return for pre-season.

Daryl Dike - Achilles

Dike's target for a second Achilles comeback is later than Molumby and the initial predictions were that the powerful striker would not be back out for Albion until the end of the calendar year.