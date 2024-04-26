West Brom's Okay Yokuslu claims award as "perfect present"

Albion’s popular Turk marked his 30th birthday in style early last month as his 25-yard rocket helped Carlos Corberan’s men to a 4-1 comeback victory against the Terriers.

It was Yokuslu’s first goal for 10 months since the final day of last season and, having claimed the divisional prize, the midfielder reckons it is “probably one of the best I’ve ever scored”.

“I’m really pleased and proud to win this award,” Yokuslu said. “The goal was such a great moment for the team – and it was great for me, too, because it was my birthday the day before and that was the perfect present.

“I remember the moment I hit it, I was pretty sure it was going to go in. It was a very good goal and probably one of the best I’ve ever scored.”

Baggies team-mate Mikey Johnston was among the four nominees for his strike in the home victory over Coventry.

EFL pundit and former Albion striker Don Goodman is on the decision-makers panel.

Goodman said: “A first-time hit from range is always going to take some beating and Okay Yokuslu’s strike was as clean as they come.

“He caught it perfectly, which is not always plain sailing when hitting across the ball! The hit was laser like in its accuracy with the ball never straying from its path and the keeper having absolutely no chance…beautiful goal.”