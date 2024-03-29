Carlos Corberan wants West Brom "animals"

The Baggies have eight Championship games remaining, beginning at Millwall today, to secure themselves a top-six position for next month’s play-offs.

Clubs have had a near-two week break during the international break but action ramps up again over the Bank Holiday weekend with the Lions contest followed by Monday’s clash against Watford at The Hawthorns. Albion then go to Stoke the following Saturday.

All opponents are, as Corberan sees it, underperforming relative to the strength of their squad and potential, and the head coach reckons that makes them dangerous rivals. The Spaniard made no effort to hide the significance of the eight games ahead across the next five weeks or so, but stressed that he does not want to feel an added excitement or buzz from his players – instead full focus on the job in hand, regardless of Albion’s current eight-point buffer to seventh.

“It’s true – because it’s true that we are now going to play games that are decisive to where we are going to be in the table at the end of the season,” Corberan said when asked about the season’s decisive crescendo.

“We are close to the end of the season in the Championship and it’s true in the next two weeks we are going to play five (close) games in a row. In the next eight days we are going to play three important games.

“Two of these are away, against teams that for me have a better squad than position in the table, and that makes it more dangerous against these teams.

“We need to keep doing what we are doing, compete as animals, giving our best to make the best football we can do to achieve the results we want to achieve.”